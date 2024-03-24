Foreigners enjoy Holi festival in Pokhara

A large number of foreigners visiting the touristic capital city of Pokhara marked the Holi festival, the festival of colours, on Sunday with a great fanfare. The tourists enjoyed the festival by smearing colours each other at Lakeside area in Pokhara at a programme organized by the Restaurant and Bar Association of Nepal (REBAN) Pokhara to promote internal and international tourism. In the festival, the tourists enjoyed by dancing and singing along with smearing different colours each other. Chairman of REBAN Pokhara Naresh Bahadur Bhattarai said that the Holi festival was marked there playing Panchebaja and other musical events. REBAN shared that as many as 500 tourists enjoyed the Holi festival on the streets of Lakeside from Gaurighat to Khaharechowk. The REBAN is organizing the Holi festival in Pokhara for the past one decade with the plan to elongate the stay of tourists in Pokhara and developing Holi festival as a tourist product. Source: National News Agency Nepal