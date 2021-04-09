General

Makwanpur, the district in Bagmati province, reported the loss of worth Rs370 million from forest fire so far in the current fiscal. The District Police Office Makwanpur said 38 houses were destroyed in the incidents of forest fire from since mid-July.

Last week, an elderly woman had died and five others were injured in the forest fire. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayashwor Rimal said the injured have already returned home after minor medical treatment.

Likewise, the forest fired killed 50 livestock. Some organisations have reached survivors with relief assistance. Similarly, the fire damaged physical infrastructures of drinking and water irrigation projects at Makwanpurgadhi, causing the crisis of drinking water.

The fire destroyed 150 meters of water pipe under the Makwanpurgadi Greater Drinking Water Project. Consumers’ group chair Bishnu Prasad Neupane said with the damage, around 2,000 households at wards no 2,3, and 4 have been deprived of regular water supply. It will take time to mend the damaged infrastructure, according to him. The group has urged users to seek alternative source of waters and save water until the repair works get complete.

Source: National News Agency Nepal