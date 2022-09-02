General

Minister for Forests and Environment Pradip Yadav has cancelled his official trip scheduled for Vladivostok, Russia. He was scheduled to attend the second Tiger Global Conference convening in the city on coming Monday.

According to the Minister's Private Secretariat, the Minister decided to cancel his trip to Vladivostok, the administrative center of Primorsky Krai, the region in the Russian Far East, citing he needed to be at home at the moment to undertake some important works of the ministry and other related areas.

Few days ago, the Cabinet decided to send a delegation led by Minister Yadav to the global event.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also the Chair of National Tiger Conservation Committee earlier, directed the Ministry for active participation in the Summit.

It is said Bardiya National Park chief conservation officer Bishnu Prasad Shrestha, Chitwan National Park chief conservation officer Haribhadra Acharya and the National Trust for Nature Conservation's expert Naresh Subedi including other officials will be attending the Summit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal