Former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Arjun Narsingh Rana passed away here Sunday. He was 91.

Rana, who was suffering from pneumonia, breathed his last the Birendra Sainik Hospital at Chhauni, according to spokesperson of the Nepali Army, Santosh Ballav Poudel.

Rana was born in 1988 BS and took up the office as the CoAS from Jestha 1 of the Nepali month in 2040 BS to Jestha 1 of 2044 BS. He is survived by four daughters.

Final rites of Rana will be performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat on Monday, it was shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal