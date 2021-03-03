General

Former Chief Election Commissioners have urged the Election Commission to take an 'appropriate' decision at the earliest on the dispute revolving the ruling political party in line with established precedents and existing laws.

Issuing a joint statement on Wednesday, Surya Prasad Shrestha, Bhoj Raj Pokharel, Nilkantha Upreti, Dr Ayodhi Prasad Yadav and Dolakh Bahadur Gurung commented on the matter at a time when dispute of Nepal Communist Party over party authenticity has not been resolved yet.

"We have become serious about questions over autonomy and decision making capacity of the EC over its delay in resolving dispute of political parties," they said in the statement.

They suggested that the EC takes a decision in this regard soon by taking into account the seriousness and impact on the country's political process. EC's indecision impacts its image, they warned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal