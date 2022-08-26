General

Bagamati Province former Chief Minister Dormani Poudel has said he will not be competing in the upcoming elections of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Province Assembly.

Talking to RSS today, he said people wish to see new faces in the electoral race instead of the ones who were already tested, and thus he felt that it was his responsibility to back candidates from a second generation and make them victorious in the elections.

He was of the view of removing the psychology that 'we should always be in leadership.' "Not only the second generation but also the third generation in the nation is ready and competent to take the leadership."

Source: National News Agency Nepal