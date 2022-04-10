General

Three former Finance Ministers have drawn the attention of the government to pay attention to economic stability, development and good governance.

Former Finance Ministers Bishnu Prasad Poudel, Surendra Pandey and Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada drew the attention of the government by organizing a press conference today. On the occasion, they urged the government not to allow the country's economy to deteriorate.

In a statement distributed to the media on the occasion, they stated that the external sector is facing crisis, the import has increased uncontrollably this fiscal year and reached around 1500 billion in eight months and if the present situation remained the import will reach more than 2200 billion. The former Finance Ministers opined that the growing import has not contributed to production except leading to increased consumption.

In this backdrop, they urged the government to think about the economic health of the country in time.

Noting that trade deficit has increased at present, the former Finance Ministers projected it to exceed Rs 2000 billion by the close of the current fiscal year if the present situation continued.

They also objected to the government's decision to suspend Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal