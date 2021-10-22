General

Former Judges Forum Nepal has urged all judges, legal professionals and legal fraternity to gear up to protect Nepal's judiciary from the 'disputed leadership'.

Forum's Chairperson Top Bahadur Singh urged for the same while unveiling a book titled 'Analysis of Current Situation of Judiciary' here on Friday.

In the analysis, it is written that it was appropriate, imperative and mandatory for the Chief Justice in the country to give an outlet to uphold the dignity, credibility, public's confidence following his negotiation in the expansion of council of ministers.

The book stated that if the Chief Justice does not turn liberal for the cause of the judiciary, we urge the House of Representatives to fulfill its constitutional responsibility by launching an impartial probe into the disputes and controversies courting the Chief Justice.

The way the bargaining between the Chief Justice and political parties over their share in the cabinet came out of closet and the way activities supporting the very act have unfolded, it has pose a threat to the public confidence over the judiciary, the Forum concluded.

The Forum has expressed its concern over anomalies prevailing the Supreme Court due to appointment of inexperienced people in the post of justices in the apex court of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal