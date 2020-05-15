General

Former king Gyanendra Shah has left here for Kathmandu this morning.

He had been staying at his house at the Himalaya Mahalaxmi Tea Garden at Damak of Jhapa district since some days before the government announced lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The former monarch is accompanied by his spouse Komal Shah. They have left for Kathmandu by taking vehicle passes from the police.

Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadur Rana said the Jhapa District administration has issued vehicle permit to five persons, including the former king and queen. Former King’s private secretariat had applied via e-mail for the vehicle permits on Thursday. CDO Rana said they forwarded the e-mail application to the Ministry of Home Affairs for its permission, which the latter granted.

Source: National News Agency