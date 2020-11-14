General

Former Chair of then Arjundhara Village Development Committee of Jhapa, Kundan Bhattarai, has died of coronavirus infection. Also a leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Bhattarai died on Friday evening at Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu, Mana Kumar Gautam, a member of the then Constituent Assembly said.

He was taken to the Mediciti Hospital, Kathmandu by an air ambulance from the Purbanchal cancer Hospital here after his health condition became serious. He had tested positive for coronavirus and had been treated for lung cancer.

Bhattarai is a resident of Arjundhara Municipality-5 and was known as an intellectual politician. He leaves behind his wife, one son and a daughter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal