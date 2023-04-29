Key Issues

Nepali Congress leader and former minister Dr Minendra Rijal has provided Rs 5 million in donation for the recently-established hospital in Damak city by the Kathmandu Institute of Child Health.

Dr Rijal handed over a bank cheque to the Institute's Chairman, Dr Bhagawan Koirala, on behalf of Punyashree Foundation setup in memory of Rijal's parents.

Dr Rijal made the donation at the presence of Mayor of Ratuwamai Municipality Narendra Prasad Singh and Officiating Mayor of Damak Municipality Bhim Prasad Poudel.

On the occasion, Dr Rijal said that he made voluntary assistance to the child hospital adding that the contributions made for the society would help make a bright future of the upcoming generation.

During the event, Dr Koirala stated that one each specialized hospital would be opened targeting the children and support the government's target to reduce the child mortality rate.

The hospital is being run in cooperation with Nepal Red Cross Society, Damak chapter, and specialist services are being provided for the treatment of children.

Source: National News Agency Nepal