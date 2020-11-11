Key Issues

Former minister of state Omkar Prasad Gauchan passed away on Wednesday. The 85-year-old breathed his last while receiving treatment at Dirghayu Hospital, Kathmandu.

Information to this was shared by Chairman of Baglung Welfare Society Kathmandu, Birat Kumar Shrestha. Gauchan was born at Narayan Chowk of Baglung Municipality-3 in 1992BS. He was the minister of state for health in 2043. Earlier, he was also the assistant minister for education and communication.

Gauchan was elected as the member of the National Pachayat from Baglung district in 2024BS. Similarly, he was elected House of Representative Member from Nepali Congress in 2048BS general election.

In addition to politics, the late Gauchan was active in social service. He was the former vice-chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust. He had contributed a lot to social and educational reform in the district, according to civil society Baglung coordinator Kaji Gaule Shrestha.

Gauchan is lived by a son and four daughters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal