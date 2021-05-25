General

Former Minister for Peace and Reconstruction Satya Pahadi has sent health materials including two sets of oxygen concentrators, 200 antigen kits, PPE and facemasks in Dolpa district to fight against COVID-19.

The other health materials include oxygen regulators, 15 oxygen cylinders and medicines too.

However, oxygen plant has not been brought into operation for lack of technical human resources though the materials were airlifted in Dolpa.

With the oxygen concentrators in Dolpa itself, obligations to visit Nepalgunj for oxygen refilling has come to an end, Pahadi shared.

Dolpa-based journalist Bal Krishna Dangi said that the assistance received from Pahadi would be a great relief in fulfilling oxygen supplies for the patients in hospitals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal