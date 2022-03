General

CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli today welcomed Janata Samajwadi Party Chairperson and former Minister Prem Bahadur Singh, popular film actress Karishma Manandhar and others into the party.

They were welcomed by Chair Oli, Senior Vice Chair Ishwor Pokhrel and General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel at a function held in the capital today. On the same occasion, Baburam Kausik of Maoist Center and Janata Samajwadi Party cadres of Parsa district also joined the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal