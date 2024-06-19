Former PM Bhattarai urges leaders to concentrate on developments



Kathmandu: Chairman of Nepal Samajbadi Party Dr Babauram Bhattarai has suggested political party leaders that they concentrated on development and prosperity of the country.

Former Prime Minister Bhattarai expressed such view after observing the photo exhibition organized by the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) in its central office, Bhadrakali on Wednesday.

He noted that Nepal got a pace on infrastructural developments in recent decades, but it needs more to meet public expectations.

The photo exhibition themed “Accomplishments of Republic: Base for Prosperity” is going on since May 23.

The exhibition features photos highlighting various infrastructure development projects from the central to local levels.

In total, 90 photos are put on display.

Source: National News Agency Nepal