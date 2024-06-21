Former PM Deuba visits RSS photo exhibition



Kathmandu: Former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday visited a photo exhibition organised by the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) on the occasion of the Republic Day-2081 BS.

On the occasion, NC President Deuba said he was pleased to have an opportunity to closely watch the photo exhibition. The event-themed ‘Accomplishment of Republic: Base for Prosperity’ features around 90 photos primarily about infrastructure development.

RSS Executive Chair Dharmendra Jha briefed leader Deuba about the features of the photos. Deuba said the photos of development projects were sufficient to Nepal’s ongoing progress in multiple fronts at various parts of the country. These are true reflection of development activities anchored in recent decade, he added.

Similarly, on Friday itself, Nepali Congress Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak, party’s information and publicity department chief Min Bishwakarma and central member Nanu Banstola visited the event.

Talking briefly to the RSS, Lekhak observe

d, “The narrative that nothing significant happened in the country even after the implementation of a republic system is wrong. It is well depicted in the photos.”

Source: National News Agency RSS