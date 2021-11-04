Key Issues, politics

Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal has been named as the chief of the foreign affairs department of the CPN (Unified Socialist). Pramesh Hamal has been chosen as the deputy chief of the 11-member committee.

Likewise, the members of the department are Dr Bijaya Poudel, Manju Yadhav, Milan Tuladhar, YP Sangraula, Shankar Khatiwada, Metmani Chaudhary, Laxman Poudel, Sabitra Bhusal, Srinath Baral, Sher Bahadur Kunwar and Hamsha Bahadur Shahi.

Similarly, a party organisational department led by Dr Bedu Ram Bhusal has been formed. Prakash Jwala has been picked as the deputy chief of the department. Members of the department are Ashok Koirala and Baldev Chaudhary.

Likewise, Ganga Lal Tuladhar has been chosen as the chief of the education department of the party and Laxman KC as the deputy chief.

Members of the department are Kamala Tuladhar, Dr Chandra Dhakal, Dr Uddhav Pokhrel, Gunakhar Gair and Saroj Khatiwada.

The party has also formed a management department led by Kamal Tuladhar. Members of the department are Surya Bahadur Thapa, Aayam Pandey, Dr Raju Thapa and Bishnu Timilsina.

Likewise, Govinda Koirala has led the newly formed cooperatives department of the party. Tek Prasad Chaulagain has been picked as the deputy chief. Members of the department are Nawaraj Aryal, Madhav Prasad GC, Om Pratap Rana, Devraj Neupane and Kiran Moktan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal