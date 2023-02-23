General

Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav has expressed concern over the deteriorating state of ecology, education and health in Janakpurdham. Inaugurating the fourth 'Janakpur Literature Festival' here Thursday, he urged all sides concerned to pay heed to this regard.

Compared to other regions, the educational institutions in Janakpurdham had quality in the past but it is eroding now, he reminded, adding that all sectors need to make concerted efforts to restore the quality. All sides' contribution is imperative to protect culture and civilization here, Yadav underscored.

Sharing his life story that he devoted to democracy, the former President Yadav said, "Young generation must be active to protect democracy."

Moreover, he stated that loktantra is the achievement of struggles waged for eight decades, so it must be protected.

The literature festival will run for three days. The festival to be attended by dignitaries of different fields is aimed at discussing various issues, such as literature, music, cinema, society and politics.

Source: National News Agency Nepal