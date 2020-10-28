General

Former Principal Secretary in the then Royal Palace Service, Rewati Raman Khanal passed away. He was 88. A law expert and litterateur, Khanal died at his residence at Kalimati, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-13 on Tuesday evening, said Suraj Khanal, one of late Khanal's relatives.

Khanal was a patient of diabetes and asthma. He had been receiving treatment at his house. Khanal had also bagged the Madan Puraskar, the famed literary award of the country.

'Muluki Ain, Kehi Bibechana (The Civil Code, Some Critiques)', 'Kar Sambandhi Kanoon (Laws Related to Tax)', and 'Nepalko Kanooni Itihaasko Ruparekha (An Outline of Legal History of Nepal)' are some of the many books on law to his credit.

Born in Tanahu district, Khanal served in the then Royal Palace Service for 35 years. He is survived by his spouse, two sons and a daughter. Khanal's last rites would be performed at Devghat in Tanahu as he had wished after his sons return from abroad.

Source: National News Agency Nepal