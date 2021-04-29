Health & Safety

Former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah is undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Unit.

She is receiving treatment in ICU from Wednesday evening after she developed respiratory complications, said Information Officer at Norvic Hospital, Somnath Banstola.

Banstola shared former Queen Komal has been kept on high-flow oxygen support.

Similarly, former King Gyanendra Shah is also on oxygen support. However, condition of their daughter, Prenana Rajya Laxmi Shah, is normal. All of them have been admitted to Norvic Hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus few days ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal