Former King Gyanendra Shah, Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah and their daughter Prerana Shah have been hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

They were admitted to the Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital at 1:00 pm today for the treatment of Covid-19, according to the Hospital’s corporate communications chief Somnath Bastola.

The royal couple had tested positive for the virus following their return from Haridwar of India few days ago. As Bastola said, their health condition is normal.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal