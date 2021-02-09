General

The sixth convention and 11th annual general meeting of Working Women Journalists (WWJ) elected the 13-member new working committee under the chair of Nirmala Acharya, former General Manager of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Ram Kala Khadka was elected as the vice-chair. Similarly, Chanda Bista is the new general secretary while Ramita Lama and Rukmini Pokhrel were elected as secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Similarly, Sangita Lama, Amika Rajthala, Sony Sharma, Dipa Ale, Shova Manandhar, Durga Adhikari, Devi Sapkota and Sita BK are the members in the 13-member working committee. WWJ is the professional women journalists' organization in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal