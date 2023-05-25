General

Ex-worker of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Gautam Buddha Bajracharya has passed away. He was 62.

He breathed his last at his residence at Samakhusi, Kathmandu on Wednesday evening.

Bajrachayra has been suffering from lung cancer for the past few years.

He had served the RSS in different capacities in reporting and editing section.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters. According to family sources, his last rites will be performed at Karnadweep in Shiovabhagawati today. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal