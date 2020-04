Key Issues

The District Court Kathmandu has released former Secretary Bhim Upadhyaya on a bail of 25,000 rupees. A single bench of judge Bharat Muni Khanal issued an order to this end following pleading by both sides today, according to records keeper at the Court Ananda Prasad Shrestha.

A case has been filed under the Electronic Transaction against Upadhyaya by the public prosecutor on the charge of defamation through the use of social media. He was arrested on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency