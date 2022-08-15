General

A book titled Madheshko Mato Ma (Saptaridekhi Shasansattasamma) by former Vice-President Parmananda Jha has been released on Monday.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun unveiled the book amid a function organised at the Office of the Vice-President.

The book consists of Jha's entire life's experiences including his family, country, Madhes, and his experiences in the judiciary as well as the country's first Vice-President.

The book is divided into three sections where the first section is about the background and personalities; second section is about the justice system and the final section is about extended family root of Jha.

Jha's childhood days, education, service in the judiciary, political life, issues of identity and his bittersweet life experiences are compiled in the book.

Unveiling the book, Vice-President Pun said that even the ordinary members of the society have reached at the helm of the top post of the country, thanks to republic achieved at the cost of people's struggle.

"The soil of Madhes got the supreme post of the country after the establishment of republic. The first President and Vice-President of the country were represented from the Madhes. This is the gift of the republic," Vice-President Pun said.

Stating that discrimination continues until there is class and society, Pun said the entire country should be united to end discrimination. "There should not be discrimination between people, ethnic communities, region and soil. All should come to a point to end discrimination," the Vice-President said.

Also speaking at the event, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mrigendra Kumar Singh said the book would help institutionalise the issue of identity politics. "The mentality of single caste, language and culture has shadowed the issue of identity."

Likewise, former Justice of the Supreme Court Girish Chandra Lal said the book has vividly portrayed entire Madhes region and not only the personality of the writer.

Similarly, Executive Chair of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Dharmendra Jha said the book has carried the issues of Madhes movement, society, culture, politics and history. Stating that Madhes was betrayed by the political history, Jha said aspiration, emotions and psychology of Madhes cannot be understood from Kathmandu.

Critic Uddhab Prasad Bhattarai, politician Dr Surendra Kumar Jha, Chairman of Lekhan Kunja Kamal Dhakal and others shared their observations on the book.

Furthermore, writer Jha said his book includes his life experiences.

Born in 2202 BS at Mauwaha in Saptari district, Jha served as the country's first Vice-President after serving as the Justice of the Supreme Court, Chief Judge of the Appellate Court and district judge.

