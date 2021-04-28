General

Ambassador of Finland and European Union have laid foundation stone for solar mini-grid at Hilsa.

Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, Pertti Anttinen, and Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, Nona Depre reached Hila via Simkot on Tuesday and laid the foundation stone for the 100-KW solar mini-grid, said District Advisor of Rural Village Water Resources Management Project, Birendra Thapa. The settlements in Hilsa would be electrified from the project.

Similarly, the ambassadors on Monday laid the foundation stone for 50-KW solar mini-grid at Yari of Namkha rural municipality-5. Two villages of Yari would be electrified from this project. Both the projects are going to be constructed at a cost of Rs 70 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal