General

Foundation stone has been laid for the construction of the integrated model settlement at Nagregagarche of Chauri Deurali Rural Municipality-2 in Kavrepalanchwok. The settlement is being created for those who suffered worst by the Gorkha Earthquake 2015.

A total of 21 households would benefit from the scheme. In addition to the Gorkha earthquake, the households had also suffered the landslides. The model settlement will be quake-resistant.

Minister of State for Urban Development Rambir Manandhar laid the foundation stone to the integrated model settlement. It has been aimed to completing the construction within a year.

The people to be beneficiaries of integrated settlement expressed happiness over it. One among them- Min Bahadur Tamang- said he had only a hut since the earthquake and it was also getting crumbled. "With the foundation stone laid, I've become very happy," he added.

Minister of State Manandhar said the construction works would be intensified and the selected households benefitted soon. For it to happen, cooperation was needed from all sides, he added.

As per the information shared at the programme, the settlement would be culture-friendly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal