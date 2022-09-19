General

The construction of a motorable concrete bridge over the Mahakali River in Darchula district has begun. Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, India, Pushkar Singh Dhami jointly laid the foundation stone for the project amid a function here today.

Following the event, Minister Badu said the bridge linking Nepal and India was a need to increase trade between the two countries as well as with China while expressing the hope that the project would help open the door to development in the country. It also helps to ease people’s mobility to travel to India for the people of Baitadi and Bajhang districts, he added.

“The bridge was also needed to ease mobility of local people and traders. Now, the project would relieve them of hassles involving their visit to Indian cities, Gaddachauki and Gauriphanta, for various purposes.”

It would also strengthen religious and social relations between the two countries, he said. The 110 meters long bridge will be built with assistances from the Government of India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal