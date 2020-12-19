General

A trekking route connecting Tawabhanjyang, a touristic site at Khidima of Sakela Rural Municipality-3 to Temkedanda is to be constructed here. A foundation stone has been laid for the project that will pass through Chakhewabhanjyang.

It is for promoting Temkedanda that lies along the border of Khotang and Bhojpur districts. Sakela Rural Municipality, Province-1 government, and the Swiss Development Corporation are investing in the project. The local government and Province government are to fund 30 percent of the project each while the Swiss government is to contribute 35 percent as grant assistance to implement the project. The total cost of the project is Rs 9.88 million, according to rural municipality chair Arjun Kumar Khadka.

The route stretching around 10 kilometers has been named ‘Mundhum Trek’. Provincial Assembly member Ram Kumar Rai ‘Pasang’ on Friday laid the foundation stone for the project. The proposed trail remains in the first priority among 100 touristic destinations identified by the government. Moreover, it is related to the Kirant community here and highlights its cultural importance.

Similarly, a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared to build an artificial pond at Tawabhanjyang. It is said to be the model project and the largest artificial water tank in the entire Province-1. The Province government and the Sakela Rural Municipality are jointly funding the project which will be implemented at the cost of around Rs 5.6 million. Tawabhanjyang lies at the altitude of around 2,200 meters above the sea level and the total length of the pond will be 650 meters with 500 meters width.

The implementation of the three-year long project will commence in the beginning of next fiscal year. The construction of the structure will be helpful in boosting up the local tourism as it will be used for a boat riding for around three hours, swimming, and other fun. More, the Province government has endorsed the proposal to build a martyrs park at the upper belt of Tawabhanjyang. The Province government has allocated Rs 1.5 million to the local government for the park construction project, said Chief Administrative Officer Rabin Magar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal