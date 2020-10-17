General

The foundation stone has been laid to the Upper Chameliya project. Chairman of Marma Rural Municipality Jaman Singh Dhami and Api Power Company proprietor Indramani Trital jointly laid the foundation stone to the project to be set up at Ward No 2 of the rural municipality.

It is the biggest project to be constructed by the private sector in Sudurpaschim State. The company has planned to complete the project in 20 months, said proprietor Trital. The total cost of the project is Rs 7.40 billion.

Six banks and financial institutions have invested in the project. At the initiative of Himalayan Bank, Employees' Provident Fund, Rastriya Banijya Bank, Nepal Bank, Nepal Bangladesh Bank and Century Commercial Bank invested Rs 5.18 billion in the project. It is the 70 percent of the total investment.

The project will have a powerhouse at Ghattegad of Marma Rural Municipality-2. The water current is supplied from the reservoir to be set up at Okhal of Api Rural Municipality-5.

After the completion of the project, the electricity would be linked to the 132 KV substation constructed by Nepal Electricity Authority at Balach.

Source: National News Agency Nepal