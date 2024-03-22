Four Bangladeshi nationals held hostage rescued, four accused arrested

Kathmandu: Four Bangladeshi citizens, who were taken hostage in Nepal in the pretext of taking them to Canada, Italy and other countries for foreign employment, have been rescued. Superintendent of Police Nakul Pokharel said that a team of Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office rescued them last night and arrested four people, also Bangladeshi citizens, involved in the crime, acting on a special tip-off. They were rescued from the Nirbhana Green Peace Home located in Paknajol, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-16. Likewise, Bangladeshi citizens Nurul Hooda, Samim Ahmed, MD Masum Billah and Pranay Kumar who were involved in the act have also been arrested. The victims told the police that the gang seized their passports and subjected them to various forms of threats and physical assault, besides preventing them from contacting their relatives. They also seized their cash and held them hostage. SP Pokharel said that they have been sent to the District Police Range in Kathmandu today for necessary investigat ion and action. Meanwhile, the victims will be returned home in coordination with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Nepal. Source: National News Agency RSS