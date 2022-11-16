General

Four ideas have been selected for the College Idea Hunt, 2022 to bring out the creative young minds to solve problems through innovative and sustainable “Greenovation” solutions.

The programme is being organized for the past eight years with the theme of ‘Ideas to Entrepreneur’.

Executive Chairman of Idea Studio, the event organizing institution, Dr Tshiring Lama said that applications from as high as 400 colleges were received for the entrepreneurship ideas from across the country.

“Along with the pitching platform, students get an opportunity to learn from incubation, mentorship, and networking,” the institution said.

It is said that top four finalists were selected for their business ideas from among 10 outstanding ideas.

All four selected ideas were awarded with a cash prize of Rs 100,000. Those selected ones are Bio-Green, We for Nature, Aaha Bangles and meheneti.com, according to the organizer.

All the winners of the College Hunt would get opportunity to participate in the Idea Studio Season-7.

Source: National News Agency Nepal