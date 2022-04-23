General

Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a residential house in Kudari Sarkiwada village in ward no 3 of Tila Municipality, Jumla. The incident took place last night.

Two daughters, a son and a niece of Mansingh Sarki have died in the fire. The deceased have been identified as 11-year-old Anu and three-year-old Darshana, one-year-old son Deepesh and 14-year-old niece Tirsana Sarki.

Mansingh and his wife Phaguni and sister Runchakali, who were injured in the incident, are undergoing treatment at Karnali Institute of Health Sciences.

Chief of District Police Office, Jumla Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Chand said they were informed about the incident at 11:45 pm. He said that the second and third floors of the house were completely damaged due to the fire.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal