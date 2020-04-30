legal-Judicial

Four children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Gairgaon in ward no. 7 of Triveni rural municipality. Four children between seven to 11 years died on the spot in the explosion that took place in the afternoon today, according to the municipality’s ward no. 2 chair Kabiraj Budha.

A bomb disposal squad from the Nepali Army is working to defuse other IEDs believed to be there. A police team has already reached the site of the incident, DSP at the District Police Office, Chitra Bahadur Gurung said.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal