Four complaints have been filed against President of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, who is contesting again for the post of the member of the House of Representatives representing Chitwan constituency No. 2. The complaints were registered at the Officer of the Chief Returning Officer today.

Three complaints were filed by the candidates and their representatives, while one complaint was filed by lawyer Yubaraj Paudel via email, informed Ishwar Acharya, Assistant Election Officer of the office.

The complainants have challenged the legality of Lamichhane to become a candidate as the law provides that one could do so only after 90 days of obtaining the citizenship of Nepal.

Acharya informed that the complaints filed will be discussed and decided by 3:00 pm on Wednesday.

For the by-election, 24 people including 12 political parties have registered their candidacy. The by-election in Chitwan is being held after the Supreme Court revoked the citizenship of Lamichhane, who was elected from the same constituency in the November 20 elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal