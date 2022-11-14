General

Only four days remain for the political parties and candidates to carry out electioneering for the election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly Member taking place on November 20.

Section 13 of the Election Code of Conduct has determined November 3 to 17 as the dates for running the election campaign activities as rallies, mass assembly, corner assembly, meeting, gathering by political parties, candidates, the parties’ sister organisations and related people.

The so-called election silence period starts from November 17 midnight and election campaigning is barred thereafter.

The Election Commission has stated that the Election Code of Conduct is being abided by and initiating action in cases of its violation continues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal