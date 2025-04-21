Four Dead, Two Injured as Bolero Jeep Catches Fire in Taplejung



Taplejung: At least four persons lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when a Bolero vehicle traveling to the Pathibhara Temple from Fungling, the headquarters of Taplejung, caught fire.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the District Police of Taplejung reported that a sudden fire engulfed the Bolero vehicle (Me 1 Cha 3011) at Sewaro Chowk, Fungling Municipality-10. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed, as confirmed by Bibek Basnet, the information officer at the district police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by the vehicle getting entangled in a wire that had broken off from an electric pole and fallen onto the road around 5:00 am on Monday. Information Officer Basnet stated that a team of 15 police personnel, led by Inspector Rabi Rawal, arrived at the accident site promptly after receiving the report of the fire.

It was reported that the injured individuals were immediately rescued and transported to the district hospital for treatm

ent. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, with police sources confirming that the fire has been completely brought under control.