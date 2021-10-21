Key Issues

Seven tourists including four foreigners who were stranded at Tumling of Namkha rural municipality in north Humla have been rescued by helicopter.

They were airlifted to Simkot from Tumling today. They had been stuck there due to heavy snowfall for three days. Four Slovenians and their three Nepali trekking guides were stranded there as they could not trek through the Nyalu pass.

The rescued Slovenians are three males Bernik Stojen, Grosoj Viktor, Kotinok Lvam and one female Lapanja Castellic Danijela.

They have been rescued by Air Dynasty chopper and brought to Simkot, the headquarters of Humla district.

It is said it has been 13 days since they had trekked towards Limi area from Simkot.

Meanwhile, six other Nepalis who were stranded at Tumling with them will travel on foot and on mules towards Simkot from today with the improvement in weather, said Asim Tamang, one of the Nepali trekking guides.

Source: National News Agency Nepal