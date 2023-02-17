General

Four former chiefs of the Indian Army have arrived in the federal capital to participate in the Founding Day of the Nepali Army.

The four former Indian Army chiefs include Vishwa Nath Sharma, Joginder Jaswant Singh Deepak Kapoor and Dalbir Singh Suhag.

The Nepali Army had sent invitation to 12 former chiefs as well as the incumbent Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Manoj Pande to attend the Nepali Army's Founding Day Celebration. Among them, former chief of the Indian Army, Manoj Mukund Naravane is arriving here n Saturday, the Nepali Army said.

The former chiefs of the Indian Army will attend the main ceremony of the Army Day to be organised at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel on Saturday in the presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

They will also participate in the programme to be organised at the Bir Smarak (Memorial to the Brave Soldier) to be organised at Chhauni in the morning on Saturday, the Army Spokesman Krishna Prasad Bhandari said.

The former Indian Army Chiefs will meet and hold discussions with the Chief of the Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma and their counterparts at the Army Headquarters on February 19. They will attend a cultural programme to be held at the Army Headquarters in the evening the same day on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and Army Day.

Nepal and India have the unique tradition of conferring the insignia of the Honorary General on the Army Chief of one another.

The Nepali Army is celebrating its 260th Founding Day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal