Key Issues, politics

Four former Chief Justices (CJs) of the Supreme Court (SC) have said that they have used their fundamental right to opinion and freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal while defending the charge of contempt of court.

Appearing at the SC on Monday, former CJs Min Bahadur Rayamajhi, Anupraj Sharma, Kalyan Shrestha and Sushila Karki furnished their written response in regard to a charge on contempt of court against them.

Separate cases against the four CJs were lodged at the SC on contempt of court as they jointly released a press statement terming the prime minister's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) as unconstitutional.

Hearing on the case, Justice Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma had issued an order on January 28 in the name of four former CJs to submit their written response.

Former CJs Rayamajhi, Shrestha and Karki jointly furnished their response to the SC while Sharma has a separate answer though the essence of their statements is almost the same.

"Getting chance to lead the judiciary in a certain timeframe was an important opportunity for which we are prideful. Our experiences and background of serving as the supporters of rule of law, we want to express our conviction unfettered and unhindered for the cause of constitutionalism and protection of rule of law," Rayamajhi, Shrestha and Karki have stated in their answer.

The former CJs have questioned that how their statement created obstructions in the task of justice delivery.

Taking the baseless accusations in the court could not be supportive for justice, they have further mentioned.

They have argued that the press release has neither raised questions on qualification, capacity and integrity nor has it piled pressure to make a particular verdict.

Source: National News Agency Nepal