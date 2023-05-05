General

Four persons died after being buried in a mound at Suryodaya municipality-10 in Ilam.

The deceased have been identified as Tosib Alam, Aji Modin, Mujafar Alam and Abdul Alam of Kisangunj of Bihar, India. All of them are said to be between 18-20 years. All of them are Indian nationals.

The incident took place when the mound of clay buried them in course of leveling the land belonging to Binod Shrestha, a local, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Ilam, Jitendra Kumar Basnet. ---

Source: National News Agency