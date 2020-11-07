General

For people undergoing treatment for Corona Virus have died in hospital in the district.

A 48-year-old man of Shumshergunj in ward no. 8 of Raptisonari rural municipality, Banke 56-year-old woman of Tikapur municipality, Kailali, 20-year-old woman of Dang in Tulasipur sub-metropolis-10 and 76-year-old man of ward no. 5 of the same sub-metropolis died in course of treatment, Corona resource person at District Health Office, Banke Naresh Shrestha said.

They died on Friday at the Bheri hospital in Nepalgunj and Teaching hospital in Kohalpur. They were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit and all possible measures taken to save them were not successful, Shrestha said.

This takes the death toll of people from outside the district to 27 and the death of Banke residents to 35 in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal