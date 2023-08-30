Four people were injured in a fire that broke out
in a restaurant in Vatara area of the capital early morning.
The injured Tariqul Islam Tarek, 39, Md. Haris Uddin, 26, Khadija Begum, 43,
Rahima Begum, 34, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn
and Plastic Surgery. All of them were employees of the restaurant.
The accident occurred when the gas cylinder line and gas stove of "Cafe Four
Star" restaurant in New Market area under Vatara police station were being
repaired at 9:30am today, said Inspector Md Bacchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka
Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.
Doctor Tariqul Islam of Sheikh Hasina Nat’l Institute of Burn and Plastic
Surgery said Haris and Tarek were kept under observation. Their condition is
stable now.
While, Khadija and Rahima have been discharged after giving first aid
treatment, he added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha