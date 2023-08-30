General

Four people were injured in a fire that broke out

in a restaurant in Vatara area of the capital early morning.

The injured Tariqul Islam Tarek, 39, Md. Haris Uddin, 26, Khadija Begum, 43,

Rahima Begum, 34, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn

and Plastic Surgery. All of them were employees of the restaurant.

The accident occurred when the gas cylinder line and gas stove of "Cafe Four

Star" restaurant in New Market area under Vatara police station were being

repaired at 9:30am today, said Inspector Md Bacchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka

Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Doctor Tariqul Islam of Sheikh Hasina Nat’l Institute of Burn and Plastic

Surgery said Haris and Tarek were kept under observation. Their condition is

stable now.

While, Khadija and Rahima have been discharged after giving first aid

treatment, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha