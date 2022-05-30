General

Four people have been killed when a truck met an accident at Bhadaure along the Siddhicharan road in Katari municipality-14 of Udayapur district today.

They died on the spot after truck with registration number Na 8 Kha 8257 fell 100 metres down the road this morning, the District Police Office, Udayapur stated. It was going towards Solu from Mirchaiya, carrying cement for the Solu Hydropower.

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old Sujit Ghalan and 25-year-old Nikesh Khadka of Simara municipality-1, 17-year-old Anoj Lama and 37-year-old Rajan Tamang of Simara, Bara district. Ghalan is the truck driver.

A team from the Area Police Office Katari that immediately reached the accident site has collected the bodies and sent to the Katari Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal