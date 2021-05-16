Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The then four members of Lumbini Province Assembly have filed writ petition at the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal.

The JSP Nepal had taken action against Santosh Kumar Pandey, Bijay Bahadur Yadav, Suman Sharma Rayamajhi and Kalpana Pandey while expelling them from the post citing they joined the cabinet by signing the proposal of the motion of confidence filed against Chief Minister Shankar Pokhrel.

Four members of JSP-Nepal had taken oath of office and secrecy after the vote of confidence against CM Pokhrel was filed.

Saying the four members participated in the government against the party’s decision, the Baburam-Upendra faction of JSP-Nepal relieved them of their post.

Though they arrived in Kathmandu few weeks ago with a petition against the decision, the petition was not filed as per the SC’s prior decision not to register the petitions except for essential ones due to risk of Covid infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal