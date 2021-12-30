General

Four members of a single family were found dead at the Bheri Hospital staff quarters in Nepalgunj this morning. Three others who fell unconscious are receiving treatment at Bheri Hospital.

Dhan Prasad Bhattarai, storekeeper at the Hospital, his family and relatives died in the hospital quarters, said Superintendent of Police of Banke, Shyam Krishna Adhikari.

The deceased are Dhan Prasad Bhatatrai of Khandachakra municipality-6 in Kalikot district, his sister, Koli, 22, his three months old son Ipson Bhattarai and mother-in-law Kopila, added Adhikari.

Three others were found unconscious in the room. It is learnt that all of them had slept in the same room.

Police suspect that the incident might have taken place due to suffocation as they had slept after burning coal in the room.

Out of three, who fell unconscious in the incident, two are still unconscious. Other staffs of the hospital found four people dead and three in unconscious condition. A team comprising Chief District Officer Surya Bahadur Khatri and SP Adhikari has reached the incident site soon after getting the information about the incident.

Post-mortem report would reveal the reason behind the death, said Khatri.

Source: National News Agency Nepal