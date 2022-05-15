General

Four metric tons of garbage has been managed during the 470th week of the Bagmati Cleanliness Mega Campaign on Saturday. The river was cleaned up in the Sinamangal area.

The area 500 meters south of the Bagmati bridge was cleaned along the Bagmati river bank, said Campaigner Kishore Singh Shahi.

On the occasion, a door-to-door program was also organized in the houses of the residents near the Bagmati river. The cleaning campaign which started in 2070 BS is currently running for two hours every Saturday morning.

Influenced by the campaign, a Bagmati tributary rivers cleaning campaign has also started in Kathmandu Valley. Currently, 25 places in the capital are being cleaned.

Similarly, major cities, rivers and cultural heritage sites outside the Kathmandu Valley are also being cleaned up under a similar campaign. It is said that such cleaning campaign is being carried out in 109 places outside the capital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal