Four Ministers of the Province-2 Government have been relieved of their ministerial portfolios. The expelled are Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development Jeetendra Sonal, Minister of State for Social Development Abhiram Sharma, Minister of State for Physical Infrastructure Development Dimple Jha and Minister of State for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Suresh Mandal.

To this effect, Province-2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut had registered a letter at the secretariat of Province Chief Dr Rajesh Jha on Sunday late night about the decision of expelling Sonal, Sharma, Jha and Mandal of JSP (Thakur-Mahato) group.

Province Chief Jha confirmed the receipt of a letter of the Office of the Chief Minister noting reshuffle of the Council of Ministers.

According to a statement issued by Province Chief secretariat on Sunday night, CM Raut has been designated with the responsibility of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development.

Bijaya Kumar Yadav has been designated the Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning, Gyanendra Kumar Yadav the Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Shailendra Sah the Minister for Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative, Nawal Kishor Sah the Minister for Social Development and Ramnaresh Yadav the Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal