General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday administered oath of office and secrecy to four newly-appointed ministers.

Newly-appointed Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta, Minister for Urban Development Prabhu Sah and Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Gaurishankar Chaudhari received oath of office amid a function at the Office of the President.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was also present in the swearing in ceremony.

The newly-appointed ministers were elected the Members of House of Representative (HoR) from the CPN (Maoist Centre) party. However, the posts of the four MPs representing the CPN (Maoist Centre) in the House of Representatives was vacant since Thursday after the CPN (Maoist Centre) lodged an application at the Federal Parliament Secretariat stating that they have quit the party.

The four leaders were reappointed to the post of ministers on Friday since they cannot serve as the ministers after their post of the MPs remained vacant. As per the constitutional provision, one can serve as the minister for six months even without holding the post of MP.

Source: National News Agency Nepal