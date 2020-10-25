Health & Safety

Four persons including a woman died of the coronavirus infection in Pokhara. With this, the number of deaths caused due to coronavirus infection reached 63 in Gandaki Province, the Health Directorate of Gandaki Province said.

According to the Directorate, 21 persons from Kaski, 11 from Nawalpur, 10 from Tanahun and seven from Gorkha districts died from the coronavirus infection. Likewise, five persons from Syangja, three each from Baglung and Lamjung, and two from Myagdi districts died due to the virus.

A 42-year-old man from Pokhara Metropolitan City-1 died at Charak Memorial Hosptial while receiving treatment. Admitted to the hospital also for the treatment of pneumonia, the man was tested positive for coronavirus on 19 October.

Likewise, a 68-year-old man from Pokhara-22 died of the virus in Gandaki Medical College, Pokhara. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday for the treatment of pneumonia and coronavirus infection.

Furthermore, a 58-year-old man from Pokhara-31 died on Saturday at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences. He was receiving treatment at the ICU of the Academy’s hospital. Admitted to the hospital on Friday, the man was also a patient of pneumonia, high-blood pressure and diabetes.

Similarly, a 52-year-old woman from Pokhara-15 died on Saturday while receiving at the ICU bed of the Academy. She was rushed to the hospital after testing positive for the virus on Saturday itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal